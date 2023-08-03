Abia APC Stakeholders ask Deputy Speaker Kalu to draw Road Map for South – East Development

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Abia State on Wednesday urged the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Benjamin Kalu to use his office as the sixth citizen of Nigeria to draw up a roadmap for the development of the. South-East geo-political zone of Nigeria.

The group comprising prominent past and present political office holders, the elites, community leaders, and politicians gave advice to the Deputy Speaker at a courtesy call on the politician at the National Assembly Abuja urging him to use his position to chart the way forward for South-East development and build bridges of unity across the nation.

They called on the deputy speaker to use his exalted office to draw many more members of the opposition political parties into the fold of the ruling party as they presented him with the Igbo nation’s tradition for success to holders of high political office.

The leaders and politicians who came in large numbers said that Abia State and the entire South-East would not talk any longer about marginalization because the deputy speaker is a go-getter, a brilliant personality and a wise politician.

They said that the antecedents of the politician as a former local government chairman and spokesman of the 9th House of Representatives speak volumes of the character and personality of the newly crowned lawmaker as deputy speaker.

The August visitors call on the deputy speaker to work towards the unity of members of the ruling party in the South-East and prayed for more wisdom for the politician to discharge his duties effectively.

Kalu in his response said that progress is easily attained when there is unity of purpose among any group of people and expressed delight over the visitation.

He said, “If we are united, things are bound to change. By rallying around the sun that is shining now, it would shine more”.

Some prominent politicians from the deputy speaker’s home state in the delegation include former senators Sen. Chris Adighije, Sen. Nkechi Nwogu, Mr. Emeka Nwogu a former Minister of Labour and Employment, former members of the Abia State House of Assembly and some federal lawmakers.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng