Service of Songs /Night of Tributes for Late Engr. Chief Dominic Ekesi held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Son of Late Engr. Chief (Dr.) Dominic, Mr. Maximilian Ekesi; Widow  · Chief Dr (Mrs) Katia Ekesi,  First Son.Robert Ekesi. His wife Corinne, during the Service of Songs /Night of Tributes for their late father, was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Victoria Island on 2/8/2023 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
R-L …Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese; Mr. Jack Okonkwo; Widow  · Chief Dr (Mrs) Katia Ekesi; her Children  Robert Ekesi. His wife Corinne.

L-r… Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; has been consoled by The Aare of Lagos and Billionaire industrialist, Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya.

L-r… Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; has been consoled by the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

L-r …Former Chairman of Seplat. Dr. Ambrose Orjiako; Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi (widow); 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and Prince ike iloghalu.

L-r… Chief  (Mrs) Mary Inegbese; her husband Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese ; Chief (Sir)  Gbenga Obasa.

L-r…CEO  Colonades Hotel and Resorts Limited, Chief Charles Odunkwe his wife Mrs Uju.

Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese and his wife Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese; (both middle) pose with friends.

L-r …Donna Martins; Dr. Mary-Ann Etiebet; Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Don Etiebet;  Robert Ekesi and  his wife Corinne.

L-r… Mr Robert Ekesi; Lady Ify Mbelede her husband Worthy Supreme knight Sir (Dr) Charles Mbelede.

L-r…Former Chairman of Seplat  Dr Ambrose Orjiako; Former Managing Director, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okafor; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Providus Bank Mr  Walter Akpani.

From front roll (3rd left) The Widow Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi, her Children pose with the priest during the Service of Songs /Night of Tributes for their late father Chief Dominic Ekesi held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Victoria Island on 2/8/2023 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

