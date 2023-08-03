NIPSS course participants laud Ogun industrialisation policies

The Study Group One, Senior Executive Course 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has commended the economic policies of the Ogun State government pointing out that the legal environment has greatly influenced industrialisation, provided tax breaks as well s duty- free imports.

The Lead presenter of the group, Col. Ibrahim Yusuf stated this while presenting a report of the Local Study Tour of Ogun State at a ceremony held at the Institute in Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

Col. Yusuf who noted that part of the objectives of the study was to discuss the strategic environmental, historical perspective and trends in industrialisation, energy security and climate change in the state, affirmed that it has a favourable legal environment for energy security as seen in the state’s energy policy which aims to enhance energy efficiency and promote renewable energy source.

According to him, the Ogun State has done well in the promotion of the Nigerian Industrial Revolution plan through the creation of enabling environment and supporting impressive progress in enhancing domestic resource mobilisation through the strengthening of tax administration and other innovations which has led to a substantial increase in internally generated revenue.

Col. Yusuf also observed that the growing involvement of the private sector as well as partnership with development partners, including multilateral and bilateral institutions would provide valuable technical assistance, financial support and knowledge exchange opportunities which would foster sustainable development in the state.

He said: “Ogun State prioritizes industrialisation, energy security and sustainability. The state seeks to promote renewable energy and form partnerships to enhance energy security. While the state is vulnerable to climate change impacts like flooding and extreme heat, the government has taken proactive steps to address climate change’s immediate and long-term effects by protecting agriculture and livelihood.”

He, however, stressed the need to put in place a legal framework to address climate change.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Institute, Professor Ayo Omotayo, described the report on Ogun State as objective pointing out that the economic policies of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration had impacted positively on industrial growth.

In his speech, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described NIPSS as the apex centre for policy, research and reflection for a better Nigeria pointing out that the recent visit of the course participants to the state had enabled them to have first-hand information on the policy drive of his administration in the area of industrialisation, energy security and climate change which was the theme of their study.

The governor, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr Kolawole Fagboun accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration, Mr Kehinde Onasanya at the event, said the state would continue to attract meaningful investment based on the creation of enabling environment and infrastructural development as encapsulated in the ISEYA mantra.

Prince Abiodun, however, charged the Institute to foster a strategic partnership with Oba Sikiru Adetona’s Institute for Governance Studies in the advancement of leadership skills, good governance and national development.

According to the governor, the Oba Sikiru Adetona Institute for Governance Studies situated at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago iwoye should be explored to enable civil and public servants as well as other interest groups to benefit from the quality of training and knowledge offered by the NIPSS.

