Lagos police arrest 3 suspects for armed robbery, cultism, recover arms

The Lagos state police command has arrested three suspects of armed robbery and cultism and recovered locally fabricated arms from them.
The command, on Sunday, arrested two men; a 20-year-old Hammed Olawale and a 23-year-old Japhet Oderinde.
According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Igando Division officers had arrested the suspects in response to a distress call that two rival cult groups had gone on a rampage.
The command recovered a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition from the suspects.
The command also found a 26-year-old Abeeb Fagbohun who had been shot and took him to the hospital.
Regarding the other suspects, the Lagos PPRO said, “Efforts [are] in top gear to arrest [the] fleeing suspects.”
On January 27, 2023, the command arrested one Solomon Balogun, a suspect of armed robbery.
Police officers from the Iba Division arrested the suspect after they received information that three men riding on a bicycle were robbing people of their possessions.
The police recovered a pistol and live cartridges from the suspect.
The police said it has begun investigations into the case.
