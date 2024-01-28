God Is Source Of My Promotion – Gov. Fubara

…Seeks continuous prayer for Rivers State

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that his initial promotion, then elevation and eventual triumph in his current political journey was divinely made possible by God.

Sir Fubara emphasised that he was first promoted by God, who later stirred the hearts of the leaders and members of his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to agree on presenting him as their governorship candidate to win the election.

Governor Fubara made this known at the 2024 Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) with the theme : “Promotion for a purpose” which held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwurutali in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Sunday.

The governor, who described the theme of the rally as a personal gift because it directly reflects his own story, expressed confidence in God to make it permanent.

“I was promoted by God first, through my party and the leaders. So, promotion comes from God and God alone.

“Let me take the theme of the rally to be a personal gift from RCCG because the theme is not different from my story.

“I have a thanksgiving in my place where I will return this wonderful success in thanksgiving to the only person (God) who will make it permanent and forever.”

He expressed special gratitude to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for his love for Rivers State as demonstrated by the choice of Port Harcourt for the special Holy Ghost Rally and blessings at the beginning of every year.

The governor promised the continued support of the government to ensuring that the rally is a success in the State. He urged RCCG to keep praying for his administration towards achieving the purpose of governance.

“I want to say a big thank you to this family for your support, before, during and after our elections.

“You have shown so much support to us. Your prayers have kept us going. I want to thank you specially for that, and to say that our government will continue to support this programme in this State.

“It is important to mention that prayers cannot be enough. So, continue to pray for us so that the purpose of governance will be achieved in this State.”

In his welcome address, the Intercontinental Youth Pastor of RCCG, Pastor Belemina Obunge acknowledged the immense support RCCG had received from the state government towards the hosting of the rally, which he noted has prophetically coincided with the birthday of Governor Fubara.