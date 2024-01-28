AFCON: No retreat, no surrender until trophy is lifted, Kalu charges Super Eagles

…Hails team for defeating Cameroon

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Enthused by their sterling performance and iconic defeat of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire late Saturday night, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has encouraged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go all out for the trophy.

With the overt humiliation of the Cameroonians, the Eagles have successfully booked a place for themselves in the Quarter Finals to now square up with Angola in their next crucial encounter.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday, Kalu hailed the display of technical prowess and cohesion among the Super Eagles players which he said propelled them to victory.

The Deputy Speaker said that the victory indisputably spread joy and excitement across the country, stressing that it has reinforced the sense of unity and patriotism among compatriots.

Kalu therefore called on the Super Eagles to neither retreat nor surrender in their winning streak until the trophy is lifted and brought back home.

The Deputy Speaker also commended coach José Peseiro and the entire technical crew for their invaluable contributions to the success of the team, urging them not to relent in their efforts.

He called on all the relevant authorities and stakeholders in charge of the management of the team to prioritize the welfare of the players so as to buoy up their spirit in the round leather game until the end of the tournament.