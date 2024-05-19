Nigeria Beach Soccer League seals partnership with Innoson Motors

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) has sealed partnership agreement with the Nnewi car manufacturing company, Innoson Motors.

Innoson automobile which is Nigeria’s first indigenous car manufacturing company owned by Chief Innocent Chukwuma sealed the partnership deal in the ongoing second round of the 2024 Nigeria Beach Soccer League in Nnewi, Anambra State.

According to the organisers of the league tournament, the partnership is geared towards ensuring the grassroots and indigenous growth of beach soccer in the country.

The CEO of Innoson Motors, Chukwuma who attended the opening games and performed the ceremonial kick off in his speech affirmed his love and support for the game.

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, the Coordinator of the league, Mahmud Hadejia said: “The partnership is to ensure continuous development of Beach Soccer while promoting indigenous content and manufacturers in Nigeria.”