Man City beat Spurs 2:0 to inch closer to EPL Title

Manchester City took a huge step towards the Premier League title as Erling Haaland’s double clinched a 2-0 win over Tottenham to send them two points above Arsenal ahead of the final day.

In a subdued atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs needing a win to keep their top-four hopes alive but knowing a positive result would help their bitter rivals, City went in front when Haaland tapped home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross after half-time.

City’s substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega made vital saves from Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son after replacing Ederson, who reacted furiously when made to come off following a blow to the head, but Haaland sealed the victory from the spot after Pedro Porro had fouled substitute Jeremy Doku.

The victory, City’s eighth in a row in the Premier League, means they will be champions for an unprecedented fourth year in a row if they beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with Arsenal needing to win their game at home to Everton while hoping for an unlikely City slip-up.

The final day of the Premier League season takes place on Sunday with all games kicking off at 4pm and the title race is going right to the wire.

Manchester City take on West Ham at the Etihad hoping to become champions for a fourth consecutive year. Arsenal, who are looking to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004, welcome Everton to the Emirates.

Source: Sky sports

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng