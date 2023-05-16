3 people kidnapped in Pegi, as kidnappers demand N50m

Favour Ishember,Abuja

Godfrey Edeh a staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, was whisked away on his way from work on Sunday evening, as three people were kidnapped on Sunday evening at Pegi, Kuje Abuja.

Mohammed Ahmed a resident in Zone C, Pegi, said the remaining two persons were kidnapped from the Fulani Ruga village in Buzunkure, Pegi.

A friend of Godfrey revealed that the kidnappers already demanded N50 million from the family.

The gunmen numbering about 12 were said to have stormed the estate around 8 pm on Sunday,14th May, evening.

A resident of the community who identified himself simply as Sule told our correspondent that the victims were captured close to 1000Unit estate main gate after their attempts to abduct residents of Woodhull estate in the same area failed, adding that the incident had caused panic in the community.

According to him, “On Sunday evening, at about 8 pm and 8:45 pm some gunmen in their large numbers came to carry out an operation in the untarred road leading to 1000 Unit estate around Pegi resettlement area.

We heard the sounds of gunshots, there was panic in the entire community as a result of the incident.

“This morning, in the neighborhood we observed that the husband of the woman who sells second-hand clothes at the main entrance of the estate was among the people kidnapped while he was returning from work.They shot sporadically in the air taking few others returning from town about that period away with them”

Another resident of Woodhill estate, close to Topechi community in kuje new site area disclosed that gunshots were heard around that time,very close to the estate about the same period but that it was the following morning they heard that estate security had gun shots exchange with some gummen”

” One of our friends was kidnapped also yesterday on that road while he was returning home we heard he was taken along with many others at gunpoint”

“They escaped through the buzunkure area of the estate which leads to dessert mountain areas behind pegi community.

So far kuje Police station is yet to react to this development while residents of the 1000Units reports that vigilante groups which has been consist in the area stopped working due to lack of sponsorship.

Residents also said police vehicle paraded the community once in about six months when such incidents like that of Sunday night occurs.