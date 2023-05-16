Court grants Seun Kuti bail after 24 hours in police custody

Seun Kuti, the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti who assaulted a Nigerian policeman has been granted bail.

The musician was granted bail on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, by the Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos state.

According to Sahara Reporters, a witness said the court’s decision also includes an order for the Nigerian police to complete their investigation into the alleged assault of a policeman within 48 hours, allowing Kuti to return home.

“The court has granted the police a 48-hour window to finalise their investigations, after which Kuti can be released on bail. Two sureties, who must possess landed property in Lagos, have been required for his bail,” the witness said.

Kuti was arrested on Monday when he turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative.

Details later…

