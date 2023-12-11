Champion Newspapers Limited
27 Pro-Wike Rivers Assembly Lawmakers defect to APC

People & Power
3
EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

 

The crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday took a different dimension as 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister and ex-Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

The Lawmakers led by factional Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule announced their defection from the PDP to the APC during plenary on Monday.

 

Daily Champion gathered that the Lawmakers sat under tight security at the entrance of the Assembly complex along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

 

The lawmakers pointed to division within the PDP as the reason for their defection to the APC.

 

Peter
