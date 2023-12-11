Nigerian researchers designed , developed a self programmable hearing aid that is affordable, more suitable for the African market – Echono

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, has disclosed that a team of Nigerian researchers under the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research, TETFAIR has designed and developed a hearing aid that is self-programmable, affordable, and more suitable for the African market.

Echono, who disclosed this at the TETFAIR Showcase and Closing Event held at Innov8 Technology Hub, Airport Road, Abuja, described the innovations as the tangible impact of the Fund’s unwavering commitment to research and development.

The Executive Secretary said Prototypes of innovations developed by the team have been tested and are receiving positive feedback from potential investors.

The TETFund boss added that the team was selected among the top 3 participants in the Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate, ARC, Centre for Digital Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme at the Sheba Hospital in Israel, and they presented their innovation at an international medical conference.

Speaking further on the strides of researchers under the TETFAIR initiative, he said the teams have also developed prototypes for application in agriculture and food technology, including a non-invasive, automated poultry measurement and data collection and analysis system.

He noted that other prototypes developed by the teams are: “a wireless network-based system for tracking and monitoring small and higher animals to a drone equipped with innovative solutions that utilize sound to herd birds away from farms in a specific direction.

“For education, a team designed and developed an Education Kit to be used as an experimental study kit for physics using the characteristics of the flywheel. Another team developed an automation solution for the textile drying process, enhancing the cost efficiency of textile printing for small and medium businesses.

“For the oil and gas industry, a team developed an intelligent remote monitoring device to help oil and gas facility owners carry out maintenance of the Cathodic Protection Systems on their pipelines.”

According to him, all prototypes have been tested and are receiving positive feedback from potential investors.

Echono described research and innovation as remedies to address the challenges of underdevelopment bedevilling the nation, adding that they are the most compelling strategy for accelerating sustainable growth.

He said the TETFAIR was specifically organised to support Nigerian researchers and academics in the universities to bring their innovative ideas to fruition.

“The advocacy for the institutionalization of Research and innovation in our tertiary education arose from the need to address the myriads of underdevelopment problems plaguing our country and the lack of capacity to tackle it.

“TETFund, as the foremost interventionist agency in Nigeria’s Tertiary Education Sector has deepened its intervention in content-based programmes. The Fund is making conscious investments in support of research, innovation and development as it remains the most compelling strategy for accelerating sustainable growth.

“In our bid to promote the institutionalisation of Research and Development (R&D), we have sought effective support for impactful research and innovation through a partnership between tertiary institutions/research institutes, industry and government as a national response towards technological revolution, human capital development and sustainable economic competitiveness.

“The TETFAIR Programme strategically prioritises its areas of focus to support national aspiration as follows: Agriculture and Food Technology, Environment, Energy and Circular Economy, Health and Accessibility, Information Communication Technology, Security, Transportation, Aviation and Shipping and Streamlining/Improving Production Process,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Hon Yusuf Sununu, said Nigerian researchers were engaged in multi-prong efforts to tackle the nation’s challenges, including the development of vaccines for preventable diseases in Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Sununu called on TETFund to scale up copywrite ownership protection for the protection of the innovations developed by Nigerians to avoid losing copywrite ownership of their products and services.

The minister also called for collaboration between the academia industry and other stakeholders to ensure the marketability of the products churned out by Nigerian researchers and innovators.

On his part, the Minister of Labour, Hon Simon Lalong, who described the TETFAIR as a celebration of the remarkable innovative achievements over the years, said the scheme serves as a platform for researchers and innovators to showcase their groundbreaking ideas to transform them into tangible solutions.

Lalong expressed confidence that the valuable experiences gained through the TETFAIR will empower Nigerian scholars to contribute significantly to their fields at home and internationally.

