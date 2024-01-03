2024: Keyamo assures on aviation safety

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has reiterated his commitment to ensuring highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability for air travelers, airlines, and all stakeholders.

Mr Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, made available to journalists in Lagos

He said that the minister’s stance projected the promising outlook for 2024.

Moshood said that the minister was committed to strict adherence to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) minimal standards and safety, while promising enabling environment for growth.

He thanked the aviation community for 2023’s collaboration, and partnership in 2024, while assuring operators in the industry of protection.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, extends its sincere gratitude to the entire aviation community for their resilience and collaboration throughout the past year.

“In a bid to reinforce the industry’s global standing, the Honourable Minister reassures all parties of his unwavering dedication to strict adherence to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) minimal standards.

“One of the cornerstones of this commitment is the protection of operators within the industry.

“The office of the Minister emphasises its role as a facilitator, working collaboratively with airlines, service providers, and other stakeholders to create an environment conducive to growth and sustainability.”

He said that the minister affirmed his stance on non-interference in safety standards.

“Recognising the paramount importance of maintaining and elevating safety protocols, he pledges to uphold and support the decisions of aviation regulatory bodies, ensuring that safety remains top priority.

“As we embark on a new year, the Nigerian aviation industry welcomes all air travelers, airlines, and organisations with open arms.

“Together, we look forward to a future where safety, innovation, and collaboration define our shared journey,” he said.