North Central geo-political zone governors donate N100m to Plateau attacks victims 

Governors of states in the North Central part of Nigeria donated N100 million to victims of Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau on Tuesday.

Assailants attacked 15 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau on Christmas Eve killing more than 115 persons and razing 221 houses.

The death toll rose to about 200 days after the attack.

Communities attacked in Bokkos Local Government Area were Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani.

In Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, communities attacked were NTV, Hurum and Darawat.

Chairman, North Central Governors Forum, Nasarawa State’s Gov. Abdullahi Sule, announced the donation in Jos at its sympathy visit to Plateau’s Gov. Caleb Mutfwang.

Sule said the money was meant to reduce the suffering of the survivors of the gruesome attacks, while the visit was to commiserate with the Plateau governor over the massacre of innocent victims.

He stressed that the assailants were terrorists and must be treated as such.

In his remarks, Benue’s Gov. Hyacinth called on the people of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and Niger states to unite and defeat terrorists disrupting the peace of the North Central states.

Alia said that there was every need for a united strategy and willpower to consistently check the borders to curtail the menace.

The governor noted that incessant and unprovoked attacks on farming communities had become a common occurrence that must be addressed frontally.

Responding, Gov. Mutfwang expressed appreciation to his brother governors for visiting to commiserate with him.

He expressed regret that it was misfortune that always made the other governors to visit Plateau describing the development as unfortunate.

Mutfwang prayed that in the near future, the whole of Nigeria would converge on the Plateau for celebrations and not for mourning.