Governor Diri, attends Timaya show at Oxbow-Lake

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, last night attended the show hosted by popular music star, Timaya, at the Oxbow-Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri, while appreciating Timaya and his friends stated that the essence of every Government is to see its youths happy.

He also noted that the show is basically to bring the youths together, making sure they are happy.

“The essence of every Government is that the youths are happy.

I wish you a happy new year. We are beginning this new year with a show by your brother which means that this year 2024 will be full of happiness and we will have more of this show so that our youths will also be entertained, our youths will be happy and there is more your Government will also do to support our youths.

So, we want to thank Timaya, our brother.

This thing is to bring our youths together and let them have fun and happiness,” Governor Diri said.

Some friends of Timaya, that performed yesterday were, DBanj, Phyno, Tekno, Perruzi, Portable and popular comedian cum skits producer, “Sabinus.”