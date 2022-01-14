2023:S/East Presidency ‘ll consolidate Nigeria’s unity, indivisibility –Umahi

.Begs ethnic nationalities to support Ndigbo

Clement Nnachi ,/abakaliki

A Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress /APC and Governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi, has restated that an Igbo Presidency come 2023, would consolidate on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari by ensuring the unity and indivisibility of the country.

Umahi reiterated that the south-east zone have investments across the country and would consolidate on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari if he emerged the winner of the Presidential election come 2023.

Umahi made the declaration on Thursday in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital on the occassion of a Grand reception organized by leaders/stakeholders of the APC in the State, to welcome him back to the State after notifying President Buhari of his intention to seek for the highest office in the land.

He allayed fears expressed in some quarters that Igbo president will destabilize Nigeria, debunking that such insinuations were not tenable.

*Enemies of South-East insinuate that Igbo presidency will divide Nigeria, how can we divide the country when we have investments all over the country.*

The presidential Aspirant declared that if elected the president of Nigeria, his administration will fight corruption to a stand still*

*As president of Nigeria, I will fight corruption to a Stand still, there can be no development untill leaders of the country sit down and seek repentance and turn away from corruption*

He tasked the citizenry to brace up to the challenges ahead stating *we will replicate what we achieved in Ebonyi State at the Federal level.

Umahi reiterated that his presidential ambition will not disrupt his Programmes and projects that are already on completion level in the state .

*Every project in my hand will not be delayed even for one second, no matter where I am doing campaign, there is no project in Ebonyi State that is not in my head*

Notables Speakers who spoke on the occasion notably Ebonyi House of Assembly Speaker Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, State Chairman of Elders Council Chief Ben Okah, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Cletus Ofoke, extolled the ingenuity and uprightness of Umahi and called on the citizenry of the country to support the ambition.

The occassion was witnessed by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Francis Nwifuru, Senator Sonni Ogbuorji, Chief Austin Umahi, members of the State Executive Council, members of the State Elders Council, traditional rulers, youths organizations among others.