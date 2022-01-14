Southerners not applying for police jobs -Force spokesman

.As IGP commissions 200 Bufallo trucks as operational vehicles

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday Commissioned and handed over to Police Commands two hundred (200) Buffalo Trucks procured by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Commissioning he said is in firm determination to pursue one of the three cardinal objectives of the Buhari administration, which is the security of lives and property.

According to the IGP, it is in realization of this that the actualization of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund was achieved under the President’s leadership.

The Police Trust Fund is to among others set up to provide financial, logistics and other critical intervention for the Nigeria Police Force.

He expressed no doubt that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is well-positioned to guarantee to the nation a well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated Nigeria Police Force that would be prompt and responsive to security challenges, in line with global standards and best practices and in furtherance to the internal security vision of Mr. President.

The Trust Fund and the Nigeria Police Force he notrd had continued to maintain a cordial working relationship.

Both agencies have also been collaborating in the procurement planning processes for the execution of approved budgetary appropriations.

The Police boss noted that the synergy has enabled both agencies in conjunction with the Ministry of Police Affairs to articulate appropriate needs assessment in the preparation of the budget proposals and intervention for the operational efficiency and optimal service delivery of the Nigeria Police.

He noted that it was this collaboration that has been instrumental in the procurement and delivery of the operational assets being launched at the event.

He said: “I am also delighted to note that all the items provided by the Trust Fund for the Nigeria Police Force were largely in line with requisite operational specifications and they have been tested and found to be of standards that will enhance effective and efficient policing.

“At this juncture, I wish to commend the Board of Trustee, the Management and Staff of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for providing the requisite leadership that has aided the take-off of the Trust Fund and positioned it on a strong footing that aided the procurement of the first sets of operational assets being launched today”

“I can assure that on our part, we will continue to partner with the Trust Fund, and will not relent in rendering any form of assistance and support to ensure that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund maintains the momentum while achieving its laudable objectives to the satisfaction of Nigerians” he said.

The IGP however, noted and regretted that the Trust Fund currently depends substantially on the revenue accruing from the Federation Account for the implementation of its programmes and activities.

He pointed out that with the dwindling state of national revenue, it is obvious that this source of revenue alone cannot sustain the Trust Fund in the attainment of its mandate of re-positioning the Nigeria Police to change the internal security narratives of our beloved country.

He therefore called on Nigerians, corporate bodies, and multinational organizations to key into the goals of the Trust Fund to enable it to accomplish it laudable objectives for the Nigeria Police Force and the nation at large.

The IGP expressed deep appreciate to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari for the continued support to the Nigeria Police Force.

He also thanked immensely, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi for his determination to get the Trust Fund operational and for his relentless support and guidance to the Police Force.

Furthernore, he thabked members of the National Assembly for their continued support in providing the appropriate legal framework for the effective operations of the Trust Fund.

The Police helsman assured the nation and the international community that with the launch of these critical operational assets, the operational capacity of the Police Force shall be enhanced well enough to address current challenges of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and sundry violent crimes that have been threatening our nation in recent times.