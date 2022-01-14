Plateau:NDLEA threatens stiff sanctions against landlords harbouring drug traffickers

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Plateau State Command, Mustapha Umar says there will be no hiding place for drugs dealers as well as does who abuse it.

NDLEA Boss stated that any person or accomplice of drugs dealers or drug Barons will be apprehended and face the full wrath of the law.

Umar stated this during stakeholders engagement meeting organized by Jos North Local Government Council in collaboration with the NDLEA to mitigate crime and provide a better future for Nigerians held at Jos North Council Secretariat.

The Commander said the issue of drug abuse among young Nigerians is a source of serious concern to Government at all level due to the grave implications it poses on the future of Nigeria as a country.

According to him, “drug abuse is the enemy and the stringer which pushes people into crime such as; banditry, kidnapping, rape, gender-based violence,wanton killings and destruction of public assets.”

He lamented the growing rate of drug abuse in the country despite concerted efforts by government to end the ugly trend.

He solicit for the support of Traditional, Community and religious leaders,Youth Organization, pressure groups as well as individuals to collaborate and make Jos a drug-free society.

He warned that any house owners as well as house agent who give out his or her house for rent without consulting the client to thoroughly ascertain his or her nature of work will not be spared by the NDLEA.

The Plateau State NDLEA commander noted that if in an event the person or persons staying in that accommodation is a drug dealer as well as the intake, such House would be confiscated, seized and handed over to the Federal Government according to the established Drugs Law Enforcement act.

In his swift response, the executive Chairman of Jos North Local Government Council Shehu Usman acknowledged the role of NDLEA in minimizing the intake of drugs and other substance cannot be overemphasize.

He assured of his administration desire to partner with the Agency to ensure Jos North becomes a drug free Local Government and to as well engage the Youth and make them better Nigerians.

Stakeholders who spoke at the meeting commended the Government at all level for the steps taken so far and assured them of their unflinching cooperation in tackling the menace.

Highpoint of the occasion, was the decoration of Hon. Shehu Bala Usman with an Emblem as an Ambassador of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency.