2023 Elections Political Parties and Candidates Urged to keep to Peace agreement 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Political Parties and their candidates at all levels of the coming elections have been urged to keep strictly to the contents of signed peace accord

This charge was handed down in Owerri Imo State Capital Wednesday, by the ECOWAS Commission, ” DE LA CEDEAO COMISSAO DA CEDEHO

According to the Commission, ” all political Parties and their candidates should more than ever before renew their commitments to upholding the contents of the signed peace accord and the electoral Act guidelines”

The Commission further stressed that this would guarantee peaceful and credible elections

It further noted the importance of Nigeria as a country in Africa and the World pointing out that all Africans and the world look up to Nigeria to deliver a peaceful and credible elections

According to the Commission representative, Dr Onyinye Onwuka who stated this on behalf of the president of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Omar Alieu Touray and the political Affairs, peace and security, Ambassador Abdel–Fatau Musah explained that this is the fourth and final of the series of training and interactive engagement planned by the commission to be held in the South South geo political zone which was held in Owerri Imo State Capital

Dr Onwuka however professed the preparedness of the commission to maintain her partnership with relevant stakeholders in ensuring the prevention of election related conflicts and violence not only in Nigeria but the entire ECOWAS region

She said that the commission prioritizes creation of opportunities and platforms for such interactions to be held

The opportunities she continued, included supporting initiative aimed at equipping stakeholders with necessary skills and competence for the management of elections and disputes

The HOD Election and party monitoring (EPM) INEC, Brr Victor O Nwokeabia speaking for the Imo State resident Electoral Commission (REC) Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu described the program as fundamentally crucial to the on coming elections

According to her, no meaningful election could take place in an environment prone to violence