Ebonyi guber: APC campaign council DG vows to ensure landslide victory for party

By Clement Nnachi, Abakiliki

The Director General (DG) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in Ebonyi State, Austin Umahi has vowed to ensure a landslide victory for all candidates of the party vying for elective positions in the 2023 general election.

Umahi made the assertion on Thursday while addressing newsmen at the APC campaign headquarters, Abakaliki on activities of the council ahead of the forthcoming polls.

The campaign council tagged “Divine Mandate Campani Council ” is charged with the mandate of ensuring the success of all candidates of the party vying for various elective positions.

He said that the campaign council will deliver the governorship candidate of the party, Francis Nwifuru, the three senatorial candidates, six House of Representatives candidates and the 24 House of Assembly candidates respectively.

“The campaign council wish to express its readiness to take over the seats contested for in the state,” he declared.

Umahi debunked what he called insinuations in some quarters alluding that the government was muzzling opposition parties in the state.

The DG commended Governor Dave Umahi for bestowing a legacy across all sectors of the economy namely education, agriculture, road construction, and infrastructural development among others.

On the issue of the destruction of billboards and posters of the APC by opposition parties, DG Umahi warned perpetrators to desist from such acts.

Furthermore, the campaign media director who doubles as the state Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji denied allegations that accidents were recorded in the course of the APC rallies conducted so far in some Local government Areas.

Figures who attended the media parley included the Secretary of the Campaign Council, Clement Nweke, the Deputy Director of Media, Chike Onwe, and the Chairman of Election Planning, Ejem Okoro.

Others in attendance were the directors of different directorates of the campaign council, and various support groups of the governorship candidate, Nwifuru.