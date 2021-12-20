Yuletide : NEMA CONDUCTS ROAD TRAFFIC CRASH SIMULATION EXERCISE

By Patience Ogbo

As part of efforts to mitigate disaster and carry out timely and effective road accident rescue during this festive season, the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA South-West Zonal Office lbadan has partnered the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC Oyo State Sector Command and other response agencies in Disaster Management.

To this end, NEMA South West Zonal command organized a Simulation exercise on Road Traffic Crash (RTCs) in lbadan, Oyo State.

The exercise which took place at both the lwo Road Roundabout in Ibadan metropolis and the Toll Gate area along the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway according to Mr. Saheed Akiode the South West Zonal Coordinator NEMA is aimed at testing and strengthening the level of preparedness of all response agencies in attending to real life situation and casualty handling during emergencies situations.

The stimulation exercise involved the FRSC, Fire Service, NSCDC, OYSRMA, Nigeria Red Cross, Oyo State Ministry of Health Ambulance Services , NPF and the Media.

Mr. Akiode said “This exercise forms the climax of activities lined up to prepare all response agencies to ensure safety of road users, passengers and travellers as well as prevent and reduce the impact of RTCs during the Christmas and new year celebration .Emergency routings and other necessary equipment were put in place during the exercise, while casualty handling exercises were displayed in professional manner. The stakeholders gave their suggestions, while criticisms were rightly noted”.