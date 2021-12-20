Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Yuletide : NEMA CONDUCTS ROAD TRAFFIC CRASH SIMULATION EXERCISE

Metro news
By Editor
0 10
By Patience Ogbo
As part of efforts to mitigate disaster and  carry out timely and  effective  road accident rescue during this festive season, the National Emergency Management Agency  NEMA South-West Zonal Office lbadan has  partnered the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC  Oyo State Sector Command and other  response agencies in Disaster Management.
To this end, NEMA South West Zonal command   organized a  Simulation exercise on Road Traffic Crash (RTCs) in lbadan,  Oyo State.
The exercise  which took place  at both the   lwo Road Roundabout in Ibadan metropolis and the  Toll Gate area along the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway according to Mr. Saheed Akiode the South West Zonal Coordinator NEMA is aimed at testing  and  strengthening the level of preparedness of all response agencies in attending to real life situation and casualty handling during emergencies situations.
The stimulation exercise involved the  FRSC, Fire Service, NSCDC, OYSRMA, Nigeria Red Cross, Oyo State Ministry  of Health Ambulance Services , NPF and the Media.
Mr. Akiode said “This exercise forms the climax of activities lined up to prepare all response agencies to ensure safety of road users, passengers and travellers as well as  prevent and reduce the impact of RTCs during the Christmas and new year celebration .Emergency routings and other necessary equipment were put in place during the exercise, while casualty handling exercises were displayed in professional manner.  The stakeholders gave  their   suggestions, while  criticisms   were rightly noted”.
The exercise was a success. Stakeholders exhibited their readiness to apply lessons learnt and criticisms for effective RTCs  rescue and casualty handling during  the Christmas and New Year holiday celebrations

Continue Reading
Editor 2237 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Former Ibeno Chapter PDP chairman honoured by Hon. Nsikuk…

Nigeria ,Germany , Sweden gather anti- corruption and gender…

NGIGE CONDOLES EZEIFE ON WIFE’S DEATH

CRAN honours Kogi State  Governor in Lagos. 

1 of 63

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More