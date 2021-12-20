Champion Newspapers Limited
KEDRUS TV unveils  free online platform for streaming Christian movies, songs, messages and lots more

KedrusTv is an inspirational digital television station, birthed by passionate believers who have chosen to leverage technology and the digital media in reaching the uttermost part of the earth with the gospel of Christ unto salvation. Kedrus Tv is a subsidiary of Kedrus consulting Ltd, an indigenous digital transformation consulting firm in Africa.

 

Our core focus is on celebrating Christ and his finished work for the saints through movies, songs, messages, poetry, and animations.

Kedrus TV is a one stop shop for your favorite Christian collections.

As digital adoption is growing drastically the world over, many individuals spend a major part of their time online. For many Christians, there is no single platform where they can find edifying content and at the same time also get entertained.

Kedrus TV has decided to provide a solution by creating a platform where anyone can access all varieties of Christian content including movies, songs, messages and teachings, spoken word poetry, animation for kids and so much more. There is something for everyone no matter what genre you’re into. You’ll most certainly find something you love on the platform.

The streaming platform which had just been launched recently allows everyone irrespective of where you are located across the globe to access all varieties of Christian content for FREE just at the click of a button.

More information about the platform can be accessed through their website: www.kedrustv.com

This company has demonstrated outstanding excellence as the quality of images and videos on the platform match global standards. The platform itself was designed to compete with top brands like Netflix and HBO. Although still at its infancy stage, you will most definitely appreciate the level of excellence they put in.

Several people who have used the platform are filled with good testimonies about the service. One particular family reported they were relieved to find suitable content for their children to watch.

 

Kedrus Tv is most likely going to be the top spot for many Christians during this Christmas season

