Former Ibeno Chapter PDP chairman honoured by Hon. Nsikuk Dennis Akpan

The former Peoples democratic party chairman of Ibeno local government area chapter, Eko-akwaha Ikpong Ette was among the distinguished sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom conferred with various chieftaincy titles by the village head of Ikot Ebo, Eteidung Hon. Nsikuk Dennis Akpan to mark his coronation.

The conferment of the honor segmented into three categories of chieftaincy titles on sons, daughters and in laws, award on dignitaries and associates and award of excellence for meritorious service took place over the weekend at the palace of the celebrator under the distinguished chairmanship of Otuekong Asikpo J. Essienibok.

In his brief remarks, the chairman on the occasion who has been a surrogate father of the newly crowned village head for over five decades, described him as a man who has a rebellious instinct to Injustice, corrupt practices, and bad governance.

He therefore expressed no reservations that he will dispense justice free and fair to all irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Akwa Obong Eko- Akwaha Ette flanked by his beautiful wife was one awardee escorted to the venue of the ceremony with the highest fanfare.

Speaking at the reception organized to celebrate the honor on him, Akwa Obong Eko-Akwaha who was beaming with smiles while dancing unstoppably to Ibeno native music, described the honor as the best coming from “my people of Etinan specifically Ikot Ebo village”.

Describing further his feeling over the award the physically elated Obong Eko-Akwaha said: ” When I was here at Etinan Institute I associated with this family that has produced the village head of Ikot Ebo village. They were very nice to me, even when I left school I continued to maintain that relationship. For the village head to have deemed me fit for the honor. I am very happy and this is one honor I will cherish throughout my life.”

On the coincidence of his chieftaincy title of “Akwa” which translated in Ibeno dialet means “Akwaha” or “Big” in English symbolically meaning head or leader, he said the award will spur him to lead better.

Truly Akwa Obong Eko-Akwaha is a born leader. His leadership traits started manifesting very early in life. In his primary school days he was made a classroom monitor by his teacher and he didn’t disappoint.

Again, through out his secondary School days before proceeding to the higher institution, he had held one leadership position after the other ranging from head of school band and dormitory perfect, to mention but a few and the school in flying colors. It was as if the great 15th century play write, William Shakespeare knew people like Eko Akwaha will pass through this earth when he said “Some are born great, some achieve greatness while some have greatness thrown upon them.” Eko-Akwaha belongs to those born great, little wonder he did aver “I am a royalty of Ette dynasty” in this brief chat without being presumptuous.