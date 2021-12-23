Champion Newspapers Limited
Yuletide: Edo warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, to monitor evacuation of wastes in Benin

By Peter
The Edo State Government has mobilized staff of the state’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainability and the Waste Management Board to monitor the evacuation of waste in Benin Metropolis throughout this festive period.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Lucky Wasa, warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of waste in public places across the state.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability has mobilized staff of the Ministry and Waste Management Board to monitor the evacuation of Waste in Benin Metropolis throughout this festive period.

“Similarly, Waste Managers have been placed on alert to ensure speedy evacuation of wastes in their various zones.”

“The Ministry hereby solicits the cooperation of members of the public to stop indiscriminate dumping of waste in public places both day and night and support Government to actualize the clean-up exercise,” Wasa further charged.

 

 

