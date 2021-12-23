FIFA rankings: Nigeria’s position remain the same ahead of World Cup playoff draws

The world football governing body released its end of the year rankings, but the three-time African champions did not change positions .

Nigeria’s Super Eagles ended the 2021 Coca-cola FIFA rankings in the same place they were for the November rankings.

The Super Eagles were ranked 36th in the world in the November rankings, and they have kept the same spot in the December rankings.

Nigeria also remained fifth in Africa, which guarantees their spot as one of the seeded teams for the 2022 World Cup playoff draws.

Senegal ended the year as Africa’s number one nation, with the Teranga Lions ranked 20th in the world. They are followed by Morocco (28th), Algeria (29th), and Tunisia (30th).

Only the top five ranked teams are guaranteed a seeded place in Africa’s World Cup playoffs draw, which is scheduled for January 26.

And given the next release of the FIFA rankings is in February, the Super Eagles will be among the seeds when the draw is conducted.

The draw will see the ten group winners from the second round pitted against each other in a two-legged tie to determine Africa’s five representatives in Qatar.

