Young Nigeria Fashion Designer Advocates Grant For SMEs.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

With the commitment of Federal Government to support Small Medium Enterprises,(SMEs) to grow, an upcoming Nigeria Entrepreneur has solicited for the support of FCTA in its forthcoming Exhibition of proudly made Nigeria designs from Africa and locally made products.

The Founder and CEO, Justwan Dezign Couture, Mrs Justina Wanda who made the call in Abuja, specifically called for grant for all SMEs towards reimbursing them to subdue the harsh economic realities.

Mrs Wanda explained that the essence is to support the teaming Nigerian youths that had been trained in fashion design from the “Justwan Dezign Couture Fashion Academy” to get the required funds to venture into their specialized areas to earn income that will make them self reliant .

The programme is expected to promote and showcase African attire and wears that has attracted both national and international communities, as a way of celebrating the continent’s rich cultural heritage and pride.

“These investments allow Justwan Dezign Couture to attract and retain a great group of associates in providing the wonderfully unique fashion experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.”

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to discount on our prices to thousands of our customers and periodic incentives grant to our crew and production team with 100% staff retained” said Justina.

She said the Academy also seek to provide a leading Africa fashion designs, with the mission to primarily promote made in Nigeria goods and services in the Global market.

“The core focus of our maiden edition is to celebrate and bring to light, the made in Nigeria goods and services, spotlighting its excellent quality which certifies it ready for the global market. This year’s event is tagged AFROCENTRIC which means showcasing our rich African culture and heritage by displaying MADE IN NIGERIA goods and services. It is time for us to help each other grow by bringing all our people under one roof and encouraging our people to buy and sell our home-made product. A lot of businesses are doing great things and we would wish to display this at the fair, it is time for us to patronize our brothers and sisters to grow “

Mrs Wanda who hinted that the fashion academy had graduated students with great expertise in collections that mostly covers, redefine, trending styles for the female folks.

Mrs Wanda called on more fashion designers to come and showcase their creative designs, come 10th of December 2022.