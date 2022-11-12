At 50, NYSC will rebrand, begin roll out of fresh initiatives – DG

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Kuka Fadah, has said the scheme is perfecting its rebranding and plans to roll out fresh initiatives as it inches towards golden milestone at 50.

Brig. Gen. Fadah stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly on Friday evening after his official visit to the NYSC Batch ‘C’ Stream One Orientation Camp in Katsina, adding that currently the scheme had contributed immensely to national development.

According to him, to effectively continue in that direction and for a lot of things to come on board, the scheme had embarked on re – branding.

The NYSC boss, who commended efforts being made to actualize the trust fund of the scheme as soon as possible, added that its goals would be pursued relentlessly once it’s assented to.

Addressing the no fewer than 1,032 corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, the General assured that their security and welfare were of Paramount importance even as he charged them to observe the rules governing the service.

The Director General also read the riot act to the corps members over the the forthcoming general elections, the use of social media and nefarious cult activities among other.

In her remarks, the Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, Muhammad Aisha, enjoined the youths to pay unalloyed attention to skills acquisition training during and after the orientation programme to ensure their self reliance.