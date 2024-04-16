Yoruba Nation Agitation: No regret invading Oyo Govt House.

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan and DAMISI OJO, Akure

A lecturer at the Federal College of Education (Special), in Oyo State, Alabi Ogundeji, who is one of the arrested Yoruba Nation agitators who invaded the Oyo State Governor’s Office and the State House of Assembly says he has no regret over his action.

Another agitator, Ademola Adeniyi, a telephone repairer, who was also part of those detained, said he didn’t regret joining the struggle.

Recall that about 21 persons were arrested by the police after some masked men in military camouflage with rifles and charms suspected to be Yoruba Nation agitators early Saturday stormed the Governor’s Office and the State House of Assembly.

In an interview with newsmen separately at the state Police Command, Eleyele in Ibadan, the state capital, during their parade by the police, the duo maintained that their actions were lawful under Nigeria and international law.

Ogundeji said, “I’m part of the agitation and I can’t deny it. Yoruba as an indigenous nation is a nation on its own. We have so many nations in Nigeria and Yoruba is one of them.

“Oodua Nation leaders have taken every step and action that needed to be taken. So, we embarked on a referendum which was 500 petitions signed by all Yorubas, and this has served as the referendum.

“Our leadership went to all Yoruba-speaking states to serve official letters written by our leaders and we were given our copy. After that is proclamation, declaration, occupation, and notification to the world that Yoruba is an indigenous nation.

“We were at the Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan to celebrate and rejoice because of the new nation that was born. It is not a new thing that Yoruba is a nation and we want to stand on our own. We have been together with Nigeria for over 100 years.

On his part, the 29-year-old Adeniyi said, “We all know that nothing is working in Nigeria and things are hard for everyone except those in government. We were at the Secretariat waiting for our leader to address us.

“We believe our leader knows much about the law. So, we are not afraid to join when we are called upon. Our leader told us that all challenges Yoruba are facing shall be addressed if we achieve our aim,” he added.

Meanwhile, parading the suspects, the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Hamzat Adebola, described the act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of treasonable felony and terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions.

He said that the continued existence of Nigeria as a sovereign indivisible entity is a task that must be accomplished, stressing that “the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.

“As a parent, I enjoin other parents, guardians and leaders in every sphere of political, religious and socio-economic influence to prevail on their children, ward, protégés and followers against being used by unpatriotic individuals to promote anarchy in the state and by extension, Nation.

“I would like to use this medium to remind the criminally minded that the state is home to many responsible, hospitable and extremely intelligent individuals who pride themselves on creativity, hard work and resourcefulness.”

He, therefore, vowed that it would not be reduced under his watch to a playground for the criminally minded and misguided individuals or groups who intend to make their livelihood by distorting the relative tranquillity enjoyed by the good people of the state.

.They’ve committed treasonable felony, says Commissioner

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for information, Prince Dotun Oyelade said the Saturday’s invasion of the State Secretariat by self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitators is a treasonable action against the state.

The commissioner disclosed this during an interview with journalists on Monday in Ibadan.

Prince Oyelade, who condemned the act said there are better ways of agitation other than craving for bloodshed.

He cited the conduct of Prof. Banji Akintoye, a well known Yoruba nation agitator as representing the quintessential wisdom and civilization of the Yoruba race.

“Attempting to barge into the hallowed chambers of legislature and take it over with an arsenal of seven pump action submachine guns, over 700 live cartridges, is clearly an act of terrorism,” he said.

He disclosed that sponsors of Saturday’s invasion of the governor’s office and the State House of Assembly have succeeded in leading them into serious trouble.

Oyelade reiterated that Oyo State remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria and Saturday’s incident will not take away that popular belief.

He noted that normalcy has since returned to Ibadan, the state capital and residents are going about their normal duties.

It would be recalled that the Yoruba leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye and Chief Sunday Igboho had disowned group.

Akintoye said the behaviour of the so-called agitators was insane.

While stating that though the Yoruba wanted to have their independent nation, Akintoye said the people would not go violent with it.

He maintained that those going violent about the actualisation of the Yoruba Nation wanted to destroy Yoruba struggle, pointing out that the agitators had nothing to do with the real Yoruba struggle.

The Second Republic senator spoke further: ‘’I am speaking concerning the insane event that happened in Ibadan. We thank God that law enforcement agencies were able to handle them. We heard that one of them was probably killed in the encounter. I am speaking on behalf of the struggle for the Yoruba Nation.

‘’There is no need for us to go violent. We are not part of the violence that anyone is propagating. Everything we do must be peaceful. All our acts are peaceful’’.

Makinde commends Army, other security agencies for keeping peace in Oyo

Similarly, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for keeping the peace in the state.

Makinde stated this on Monday, when he received the 46th General Officer Commanding of the 2 Mechanised Division, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan, Major-General Obinna Onubogu, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The governor, who seized the occasion to throw light on the invasion of the Government Secretariat last Saturday by suspected Yoruba Nation agitators, explained how the effective security system in the state was able to bring the aggressors to their knees in no time.

Makinde commended security agencies in the state for the roles they played in stopping the invaders and apprehending them, stating that the emergency security response system was activated and that it worked perfectly to arrest the situation on time.

He thanked the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their swift response in arresting the agitators, noting that though there were security gaps, what the miscreants met was beyond their imagination.

“On what happened on Saturday, the Emergency Security Response was activated and it actually worked. The response was quick, timely and I believe the hoodlums and miscreants met something that was beyond their imagination. Within one hour, everything was under control.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you and other security agencies in the state. Everybody responded timely and we are grateful for the timely response.

“Concerning the unfortunate incident, what I can say is that we must win the war but we must also win peace. It is a challenging period.

“Anybody in the position of authority in this country, whether military, political or governmental positions, even people leading in our communities are challenged at this time because, as a leader, if people you are leading are hungry and angry, we have to put heads together and see how we can minimise some of those causative agents of this type of situation.”

The governor called on the new GOC to sustain the cordial relationship between the 2 Mechanised Division and the government on the one hand and between the Division and the people of the state on the other.

He added that his administration would spare no expense in securing the state and that it would continue to do everything to secure Oyo State by working effectively with the Army and other security agencies in the state.

According to the governor, his vision of developing the state through the four pillars of education, health, security and economic expansion through agribusiness, tourism and solid mineral development cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“The relationship between the government, the people of Oyo State and the Division, has translated to a relatively secure Oyo State. Please, I don’t want you to relent.”

He added, “We must not think only in the aspect of responding kinetically to the situation we have found ourselves but we must also think of things we have to do to win peace.

“So, I welcome you to your state and I will meet with you on a working level so that we can see all the lapses and look into the few of the recommendations we have and implement.”

Speaking earlier, Major-General Onubogu stated that the warm reception accorded him showed the cordial relationship that had always existed between the Oyo State government and the Nigerian Army.

Onubogu, who appreciated Governor Makinde for his tremendous support to the Division over the years, assured the government and residents of the state that the Army would continue to collaborate with sister security agencies to secure Oyo State and its people.

He said, “We are indeed in a period of security challenges and I want to commiserate with you and the good people of Oyo State over the invasion of the Secretariat by some self-acclaimed, irredentists on the 13th of April, 2024.

“This incident is unfortunate as it shows that despite the peace that exists in Oyo State, there are still sons and daughters of South-West Nigeria who are bent on challenging Oyo State, the entire South-West as well as Nigeria as a whole.

“I have taken note of some of the gaps that preceded this incident and I want to assure you that under my watch, we will play our part to ensure that such a situation does not arise again.

“As our adversaries have made their intentions known, it will be foolhardy for us not to refocus and ensure the people of Oyo remain safe.”

In attendance at the reception were the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi; Special Adviser on Security to the governor, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd); DG of Operation Burst, Col. James Ajibola (retd) and the DG, Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd).

The GOC was accompanied by the top echelon of the 2 Mechanised Division.

.Ondo NSCDC put officers on red alert

The State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, Commandant Ibiloye Oluyemi, has ordered Divisional Officers and Tactical teams to be on standby and on red alert to wade off any incursion into the state by the Odua nation agitators and any other miscreants.

Commandant Ibiloye at the weekly muster parade while reviewing the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, admonished officers to take a positive posture towards their job while also reminding them of the ongoing political activities within the state with the need to be professional and apolitical in their operational assignments.

He said the Intelligence Department, Armed Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Rapid Response Squad, and Operations are to be on red alert to ensure that the Security breach that took place in Oyo State does not happen in Ondo State especially now that the various political parties are having their rallies with mixed crowds in attendance.

The Command reiterates its commitment to safeguarding life and property and ensuring the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, and we would do all within the ambits of the law to ensure the safety of all good and law-abiding citizens of Ondo State.

For quick intervention and actionable intelligence sharing, the command quick response lines 08034027234,08037871044 and 08032797388 are opened for public use.