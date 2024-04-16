Kano APC annuls Ganduje’s suspension, sanctions ward officials

Blessing Akorowosi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State has cancelled the suspension of the national Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje’s ward in Dawkin Tofa Local Government Area of the state had earlier declared his suspension, citing corruption and misappropriation of funds charges.

The erstwhile governor will be arraigned alongside his wife and six others on April 17, over allegations of bribery, diversion and misappropriation of funds.

The state Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, who spoke after an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee, said the suspension declared by the chairman of the ward, Inusa Sulaiman Dawanau and others was null and void.

Abbas dismissed the ward’s suspension, describing the leaders as disloyal members involved in anti party activities.

He stated that the state working committee has decided to sanctioned the ward leaders who suspended Ganduje.

His words, “we have it on good authority that these group of disloyal members have been hobnobbing with ruling NNPP led administration in the state to execute a destablisation act within the party.

”We have evidence of meetings between the State Government officials and those that suspended the National Chairman, and state working committee has agreed to sanctioned them for six months and they stand for suspended.”

The state chairman added that the party has adopted the recommendation, and the decision of the Local Government Party Leaders to suspend the ward officials, while investigation is carried out on the alleged anti-party activities of the culprits.