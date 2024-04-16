APC issues certificates to 16 screened aspirants for Ondo promaries

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday issued certificates of clearance to the sixteen aspirants who were cleared last week after undergoing screening.

Apart from Senator Jimoh Ibrahim who collected the documents himself, the other aspirants sent representatives to collect the certificates for them stating that their principals have been busy touring the local governments of Ondo State.

In a remark before the hangover of the documents to representatives of the aspirants, the National Organizing Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Sulaiman Mohammed Argungu said the certificates were given to the contestants in keeping with the tradition of the party to properly certify those screened before any Congress.

He said that with the certificates, the aspirants are now empowered to go into the field and canvass for the support of the people.

Meanwhile, a youth group operating under the umbrella of the Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) has called for the immediate arrest,interrogation and prosecution of those who masterminded the purported suspension of the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a statement signed by the Chairman and Spokesperson of the group, Chief Emmanuel Aribigbe, the group said that those behind the suspension clearly showed that they were moles within APC sponsored by the Kano chapter of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

According to the statement; “We can authoritatively report that the press conference which took place at Kano Metropolis and not at the ward was held by known members of the NNPP. The pertinent question to ask is, how many ward executive officers were at the conference?

“These characteristics are known supporters of Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is an arch rival of our able National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“We, however, call on security agencies to quickly order the arrest of the faces at the press conference and properly investigate their sponsors.

“Our National Chairman has not committed any offence that should warrant suspension by the ward executive.

“We also call on all our members, the general public and most especially the supporters of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje all over the world to be calm and ignore the failed coup by some enemies of democracy.”