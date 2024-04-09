Yomi Denzel Foundation Graduation ceremony of six months of free intensive practical training held in Lagos

L-r…Student, Yomi Denzel Foundation, received a laptop from Ogundele Mojoyinoluwa, behind is Treasurer of the Foundation, Kaanu Olaniyi; Board Of Trustee, Yomi Denzel Foundation. Mr Ronald Olaniyi; President, Yomi Denzel Foundation, Yomi Denzel Olaniyi; Student, Chidinma Orazulume · Student, Ojeyinka Ameer all with their laptop given by the president of the Foundation… Coordinator, Lagos Study Center, of the Foundation. Mr. Victor Aiyenowo; during the Graduation ceremony of six months intensive practical training on Python Programming, Data Analytics with Python, etc. Organised by Yomi Denzel Foundation.

Sitting From L-r…President, Yomi Denzel Foundation, Yomi Denzel Olaniyi; Board Of Trustee / Secretary. Yomi Denzel Foundation. Mr Ronald Olaniyi; Treasurer of the Foundation, Kaanu Olaniyi; Coordinator, Lagos Study Center, of the Foundation Mr. Victor Aiyenowo and the Graduate, during the Graduation ceremony of six months free intensive practical training on Python Programming, Data Analytics with Python, etc.

Sitting from L-r…President, Yomi Denzel Foundation, Yomi Denzel Olaniyi; Board Of Trustee / Secretary. Yomi Denzel Foundation. Mr Ronald Olaniyi; Treasurer of the Foundation ,Kaanu Olaniyi; Coordinator, Ibadan Study Center, Temitope. Oluwatukesi, during the Graduation ceremony of six months of free intensive practical training on Python Programming, Data Analytics with Python, etc.

President, Yomi Denzel Foundation .Yomi Denzel Olaniyi; (middle) poses with some students first batch of Yomi Denzel Foundation.

Cross Section of the Student of Yomi Denzel Foundation.

Board Of Trustee / Secretary. Yomi Denzel Foundation. Mr. Ronald Olaniyi; Coordinator; President, Yomi Denzel Foundation, Yomi Denzel Olaniyi; Treasurer of the Foundation, Kaanu Olaniyi (all middle) Present Laptop by the president of the foundation to the outgoing student. during the graduation ceremony of six months free intensive practical training in Python Programming, Data Analytics with Python, Machine Learning with Python and Block Chain Development. Organised by Yomi Denzel Foundation the Second One was held in Lagos on 5/4/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

