NLC, Labour party crisis: Peter Obi sues for peace, as commission sets for convention

By AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The former governor of Anambra state and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has appealed to organised labour through the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission to resolve the ongoing leadership crises between the congress and the party for the good of the party and the large supporters.

Obi said he believes in peace, and therefore the lingering issues should be resolved peacefully for the party to take over the country’s leadership.

The former presidential candidate who was represented at the NLC Political Commission Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja yesterday expressed fear that if the issues in the party were not tackled well at this time, other parties would take advantage of the impasse and slam defeat on the party come 2027.

He called the two parties to shelve their swords and have a united house to be able to send those he described as the enemies of Nigerian workers packing come 2027.

Speaking for the NLC political commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku alleged that the political parties in power are fueling the crisis in the party as a result of their fears of strong opposition.

He said the gathering would come out with a transition committee that would work for an all-inclusive congress of the party that would usher in a new leadership of the party.

According to him, the recent convention that brought Julius Abure in was not legal or recognised by INEC and therefore cannot stand.

He said the congress is now fully out to reclaim and reorganise the party to achieve the purpose for which it was formed, calling on all workers to join in the reform.

Also on his part, the former President of NLC, Abdulwaheed Omar called on NLC and the Labour Party to resolve all litigations in the court to build a new party that generations would be proud of.

He said other parties and politicians may capitalise on the crises in the party to have their way in the next election in the country.

Omar urged the stakeholders at the meeting to come out with workable solutions that would move the party forward while thanking the organisers of the event for the well-thought-out initiative for the survival of the party.