Eid-el – Fitr: FG approves Thursday, April 11 as additional Public Holiday

The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior announced the additional holiday in a statement.

The government had earlier on Monday declared Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10 to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive,” the statement said.

