Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Eid-el – Fitr: FG approves Thursday, April 11 as additional Public Holiday

Latest News
Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.
26
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako,  Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior announced the additional holiday in a statement.

The government had earlier on Monday declared Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10 to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive,” the statement said.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10919 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Rivers NRM guber candidate, Egberipapa arrested, not…

Saudi Arabia declares Wednesday Eid-el-Fitri

Edo CJ swears in 38-year-old Omobayo as new Dep. Gov.

London-Lagos driver: Sanwo gifts Pelumi Nubi Lagride…

1 of 2,152