Wike shuts down ICC for 8 month over poor maintenance

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Minister,Barr. Nyesom Wike on Monday shuts down the international Conference Centre for eight months to enable renovation works go in smoothly without disruptions.

The minister who announced this after inspecting the facility, declared that all events and activities booked at the venue was therefore cancelled.

While expressing disappointment at the state of the facility during the inspection, Wike queried why the contract for the maintenance of such an edifice meant for international events will be handed over to an incompetent firm.

“We have gone round; you and I know that it is unacceptable. No way we can’t accept this as an international conference centre. You can call this a conference centre, but not international. We cannot continue to be embarrassed in this way. So, we are sorry to announce this, every booking meant to be used here is cancelled. Because we will start immediate rehabilitation of this centre, to meet up with international standard”

He lamented that on several occasions, the nation has faced avoidable embarrassments before the international community while using the facility as a result of power outages, poor cooling system and facility decay.

He therefore announced that, with immediate effect, the contract for the comprehensive renovation of the International Conference Center had been awarded to julius Berger for a period of eight months.

The minister added that the facility will be handed back to the Abuja Investment Company Limited after the completion of the renovation works.

The Minister also stated that he would not probe the previous contractor on their handling of the facility and warned that he would “wave the big stick” over the new Managing Director of the AICL if she failed to meet up with what was required of her job.

“I’m not here to probe anybody, I don’t want to begin to find excuses why the jobs are not doing well. The Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company knows what to do, mine is to give the country a befitting International Conference Centre. And if she does not do it well, we have no choice but to wave the big stick, but I believe she has the capacity to run it well”, Wike said.

Recall that Wike had revoked the contract of the previous contractors, Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Limited, and awarded the contract to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, for “the immediate comprehensive renovation” of the ICC.

“We have called the original contractor that built this edifice, that is Julius Berger, to come back, because if we had brought a new contractor, it would take us time. We believe that in the next seven to eight months, we will be able to do something that people will appreciate. And then that means the FCDA will now take over the rehabilitation with Julius Berger, and then hand over to Abuja Investment Company”, he said.