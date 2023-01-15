Yes I’m stingy but frugal with funds – Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has disclosed that his attitude on not being frivolous with public finances is being mistaken as stinginess.

As a stingy man, Obi said the country will be safer in his hands and that he will be able to invest in the economy, education, health, and other areas to improve the nation.

The LP presidential candidate stated this in Akure, Ondo State capital on Saturday while seeking the support of people ahead of the February 25 poll.

He claimed that unlike other people whose genuine names, schools they attended, and parentage cannot be tracked, he and his running mate, Senator Ahmed Datti, are persons with traceable backgrounds.

They said that I’m stingy, we want stingy people now, so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.

“This election is about character and people we can trust. Everybody knows the schools my running mate and I attended. You all know our age, our schools and everything about us.”

With the LP in charge, he claimed, the nation would be more safe since “the entire Nigeria is insecure, people are living in agony and starvation.

“Nigeria needs to be stabilised and unified. Nigeria needs to transition from consumption to production.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline