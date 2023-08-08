Yaounde 2023: FG hails athletes for clinching medals

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

As the African Boxing Championship for men and women holding in Yaounde, Cameroon comes to an end, the Federal Government has applauded Team Nigeria for its performance at the competition.

The Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, in his congratulatory message to the team, stated that the athletes have again made the country proud by recording four medals at the competition, (1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze).

He explained that of the 37 countries that expressed their desire to participate in the 2023 African Boxing Championship for Men and Women in Yaounde, Cameroon, only 27, including Nigeria, eventually competed for medals as the others could not confirm their places.

These, the Permanent Secretary said, “are the regulars of major African boxing competitions and they include countries such as Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, DR Congo and Equatorial Guinea. We also have South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, Seychelles, Mauritius and all the North African countries except Egypt.”

Alhaji Ismaila informed further that, on the whole, nearly 264 boxers were registered in the different categories of the competition.

He affirmed the Federal Government’s satisfaction with the commitment of the nation’s athletes at global competitions, especially in recent times, and expressed optimism that Nigeria is sure to join the commity of renowned sporting nations.

The Permanent Secretary therefore called on all sports loving Nigerians and stakeholders in the field of sports to join hands with the Federal Government in ensuring that the nation’s teeming youth are provided with opportunities not only to excel in their chosen sports but also contribute to the socio-economic development of the country in line with the policy thrust of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led – Administration

Meanwhile, the President, Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Lt. General Kenneth Minimah has said that Team Nigeria will resume camp next week for continuation of training in preparation for Africa Olympic Qualifiers scheduled for Dakar, Senegal from 5th to 16th September 2023.

This, he added, is a must attend for the country, if Nigerian Boxers, must feature in 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

