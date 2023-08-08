TETFUND launches enhanced Blackboard learning mgt system

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has launched the implementation of its enhanced blackboard learning management system and Train The Trainer program (TTT).

This is part of TETFUND’s resolve to ensure increased adoption and deepening of digital literacy by the beneficiary institutions.

The Executive Secretary, Arc. Sunny Echono who dropped this hint at the flag-off ceremony in Abuja, said the move is to sustain the efforts at developing capacity through training to bridge the digital skills gap in the beneficiary institutions.

He said, with the rising significance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across diverse sectors, including education, this initiative holds immense students, and the overall potential to positively impact educators, advancement of the educational landscape.

“Online learning remains critical to our collective success, and so today, as we flag off this program, the goal is that we would have provided the necessary skills for online Blackboard LMS and enhancements to further enrich teaching, learning and research in all 253 of our Beneficiary institutions.

“You may recall that for the 2019-2020 ICT Support Intervention, we gave guidelines for eLearning and training on eLearning methodologies for hybrid modes of learning. So today, with Blackboard, the aim is to provide enhancements that will further improve the quality and mode of delivery of education across the country under our converged services program.

“This will eliminate the cost of subscription and technical overhead directly from each of our beneficiary institutions for these aggregated services with its attendant benefits.

“Pre-Covid, most of our institutions have delivered their flexible teaching programs to students with the aid of print-based course materials and with limited information technology support such as email and electronic discussion lists. With these interventions, we will ensure that hybrid modes of teaching and learning are cemented once and for all so that instructors can deliver materials to students, administer tests and other assignments, track student progress, and manage record-keeping, all online, regardless of physical classroom structures, amongst many other benefits,” he said.

Furthermore, he said”our tertiary institutions can compete with their contemporaries on the global stage. When Blackboard enhancements become fully operational, over two million students and staff of these institutions will be able to access general resources to support learning including online tests and quizzes, submit assignments and electronic grade books which allow immediate review of grades and performance tracking.

“Carry out self and peer-assessment and collaboration on required projects thereby teaching students to provide constructive feedback and learn from each other.

“Access alternative formats of materials (including audio, Braille, ePub and HTML) to accommodate students with disabilities.

Other benefits of the Blackbord enhancement programs, according to the ES include Access an all-in-one web conferencing platform that will allow instructors to hold classes online, and in real-time, record lectures or short videos to post on their course sites.

