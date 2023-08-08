House of reps hails D’Tigress on fourth consecutive FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship win

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives notes with delight the outstanding performance of Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress who emerged winners of the just concluded 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued and signed by the Chairman of House Media and Public Affairs Hon. Akin Rotimi Jr and Chairman of House Committee on Sports, Hon Ekene Adams Abubakar in Abuja on Monday

The historic fourth consecutive win, according to them, is a testament to the virtues of consistency, diligence, and teamwork, which D’Tigress have effectively demonstrated in stamping their dominance of the game on the continent. The incredible display of talent and the signature Nigerian ‘Can Do’ spirit was a delight to watch for all Nigerians and fans of the game across the world. They have brought honour and pride to Nigerians, and we owe them our deepest gratitude.

“We congratulate the entire team for this feat, including Amy Okonkwo, who finished as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. We also celebrate the head coach, Rena Wakama, who made history as the first female to lead a team to win the Afrobasket tournament, as well as the entire management and technical team”.

This development the House said is a testament to the position of the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, that our women and girls can thrive in every area of human endeavor if they are given the enabling environment and requisite encouragement. It is an encouragement to every Nigerian child that shunning vices and concentrating on a career pays off in the end. The achievement is a reminder of the possibilities that abound for us as a country when we set aside ethnic and religious differences and work towards a common goal.

Congratulations once again on this fantastic achievement! D’Tigress, go!

