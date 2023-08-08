We’ll transform Plateau University into a center of medical excellence- Mutfwang

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to transforming Plateau State University, PLASU, Bokkos, into a prominent hub for producing skilled medical professionals to address pressing health issues in the state.

Governor Mutfwang made this known when the state coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO), Musa Mahdi led other development partners to a courtesy call at Government House, Little Rayfield Jos.

This was on Monday when the governor expressed gratitude for WHO support in tackling diseases in the state.

He emphasized the importance of a healthy populace, stating that a thriving society depends on a robust healthcare sector.

The governor highlighted the need to bolster Plateau State University’s role in training medical personnel and acknowledged the contribution of qualified individuals from various institutions.

“We know that health is the reason why we are here this morning. Without a healthy population, you will not have a healthy workforce, you will not have a healthy economy, you will not have a healthy security and everything completely breaks down.

“That means we must do everything we can to fix this sector and I’m glad that this administration has brought on board several very competent, dedicated people of Plateau State to be able to man the various institutions in the health sector.

“It means therefore that despite all the doctors we have produced from the many universities and especially the University of Jos, it means even Plateau State University, we have to find a way to empower it to become a production center for medical personnel”, he stated.

He pledged to enhance healthcare indicators, particularly infant mortality rates, through concerted efforts in the state.

Musa Mahdi, the State Coordinator of WHO, commended Governor Mutfwang’s alignment with global healthcare standards and appealed for increased recruitment of healthcare professionals, the establishment of a Healthy Workforce Registry, and funding for health-related initiatives.

In another development, Governor Mutfwang met with the Plateau Youth Council (PYC), led by Deputy Chairman Comrade Nizhi Emmanuel Jukun.

He encouraged youth involvement in governance and assured continued mentorship for young leaders and entrepreneurs.

The Governor promised that more than 40 percentage of youths will constitute the local government transition committees that will soon be put in place by the state government.

“I want to thank you for appreciating the little efforts we have made in bringing the youth into governance and I want to say that this is a continuous process.”

Comrade Nizhi Emmanuel Jukun, Deputy Chairman of PYC, expressed appreciation for the governor’s support, acknowledged his role as patron of the association, and pledged Plateau youths’ unwavering commitment to the state’s progress.

