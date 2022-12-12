Champion Newspapers Limited
World’s first artificial womb facility lets parents choose baby’s characteristics from menu

World
By Champion
10
The world’s first artificial womb facility lets parents choose their baby’s characteristics from a menu.

EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research.

The concept boasts that it will allow infertile couples to conceive their own babies and claims to be a “perfect solution” for women who have had their uterus removed due to cancer or other complications.

A so-called ‘elite package’ offered by EctoLife would allow parents to genetically engineer the embryo before implanting it into the artificial womb.

