Skit-makers and influencers, are now to get approval from ARCON for digital adverts

The news:

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has said most adverts by skit makers, comedians, influencers, bloggers, and other advertising stakeholders in the digital/online media are unethical and unverified.

The Council said these stakeholders will be required to obtain pre-exposure approval of all adverts in accordance with the Nigerian code of Advertising Practice and the ARCON Act No. 23 of 2022.

Violators of these Act will be sanctioned by and prosecuted to ensure compliance

According to ARCON, it has received complaints on the advertisements and marketing communication activities of skit makers, comedians, influencers, bloggers, and other advertising stakeholders in digital/online media.

It said most of the adverts by these groups are unethical and even a source of misinformation.

The activities of these stakeholders also clearly violate the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice, according to ARCON.

Per a statement signed by Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General of ARCON, on Monday, December 12 2022, the mentioned advertisers will be required to obtain pre-exposure approval of all adverts in accordance with the Nigerian code of Advertising Practice and the ARCON Act No. 23 of 2022.

To ensure compliance with the directive, ARCON has said violators will be subjected to prosecution and sanctions.