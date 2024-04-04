Pope calls for peace as aid workers die in Gaza airstrike

In a heartfelt statement this Wednesday, Pope Francis conveyed his “deep sorrow” over the tragic deaths of seven humanitarian aid workers in Gaza in an Israeli airstrike.

The volunteers, associated with World Central Kitchen, were in the process of distributing aid when they were struck.

The Pope shared his condolences during his weekly audience at the Vatican, stating, “I express my deep sorrow for the volunteers killed while they were distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza. I pray for them and their families.”

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the Pope reiterated his call for the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza’s “exhausted and suffering civilian population,” and urged for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The incident has been labeled a “grave mistake” by Israel’s defense chief, sparking a global outcry.

The ongoing Gaza conflict, which escalated following an attack by Hamas on October 7, has been marked by significant casualties.

According to an AFP tally, based on Israeli official figures, approximately 1,160 Israelis, predominantly civilians have lost their lives.

Conversely, Gaza’s health ministry reports over 32,000 fatalities, with the majority being women and children in Gaza.

The conflict has also seen the abduction of around 250 hostages by Palestinian militants, with Israel estimating that about 130 remain in Gaza, including 34 presumed deceased.