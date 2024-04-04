Police raid Anambra communities, recover arms, ammunition, vehicle, charms, military uniforms

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

An earlier charge by the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye for men of the command to intensify the manhunt for insurgents who attacked two police stations in the state shortly before the Easter has finally yielded result.

The result followed the raiding of an insurgents’ camp in Aguluezechukwu community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state. as well as Obofia Forest, Aguluezuchukwu and Ogboji areas, where police recovered arms and ammunition, vehicle, charms, military uniforms among other items.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said: “On 2nd April, 2024 The Police-led Forward Operating Base that is highly mobile struck the insurgents camps in Aguluezechukwu and Ogboji.

“Insurgents who had deployed at various locations in ambush were engaged in fierce firefight and were routed from their enclaves which were subsequently destroyed.

“High calibre ammunition, cartridges, a locally fabricated rocket launcher, Police uniforms and one Ford Pick-Up Truck without number plates were recovered,” he said.

He further quoted the Commissioner of Police as having ordered the operation, saying that it would be sustained until the insurgents are completely routed from the state.

He also urged the troops and personnel involved in the operations to up the ante until the State is completely safe from cowardly guerrilla attacks by the insurgents.