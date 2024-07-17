Champion Newspapers Limited
FG, UAE reach agreement on resumption of travels for Nigerian Passport Holders

10
CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

Following successful talks and extensive, mutually beneficial negotiations between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

 

This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024. Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information .

 

