World Teachers Day: FG reviewed remuneration package for teachers in basic, secondary schools

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu says that the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has completed work on the reviewed remuneration package for teachers in basic and secondary schools.

Adamu made these known in Abuja during the celebration of the of 2022 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Minister said that arrangements had also been concluded to commence the payment of stipends and scholarships to education students of universities and colleges of education to boost enrolment.

In his words: “The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has completed work on the reviewed remuneration package for teachers in basic and secondary schools including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers’ allowance and peculiar allowance.

“Implementation is awaiting conclusion of consultations with state governments and the National Assembly,” he said.

Adamu also said that the practice of attracting and retaining the best brains in the teaching profession to reduce current shortfalls in staff-students ratios in our universities through reintroduction of graduate assistantship with enhanced incentives had been restored.

Meanwhile, Comrade Samson Haruna, State Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Union of Teachers FCT wing said the government had only implemented 35years in service /65 years of Teachers age in service .

He added that the Nigerian Teachers are awaiting implementation of other packages as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari in year 2020.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding Teachers and outstanding schools both in public and private Schools .

