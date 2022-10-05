Remaining 23 victims of Kaduna-Abuja train attack released

The remaining 23 victims of the March 28 Kaduna-Abuja train attack have been released, according to the Secretary of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Prof Usman Yusuf.

They were released around 4 pm on Wednesday with the aid of a seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Leo Irabor.

They have been in terrorists den since March 28 when their train was bombed.

A statement by Prof. Usman Yusuf said the rescued victims are with the government.

Details later…

