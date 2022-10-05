Transforming Education Through Teachers: Exploring the EdoBEST Model

Edo state leads the way in an era where innovative teaching is in short supply, writes Ugo Amadi

The tradition of chanting “teachers are great” with the accompanying response of “no controversy is more than just a call and response; it is an affirmation for the teachers.

Over the years, these phrases have served as a reminder of the critical role teachers play in society. They also create a sense of fulfilment and camaraderie.

However, in the past few years, the greatness of teachers has been called to question as both local and international stakeholders identify cracks in the ability of the teaching corp to deliver on its mandate.

Five months ago, UNICEF Nigeria affirmed that there are 10.5 million out-of-school children in Nigeria. The multilateral institution also indicated that of those in school, 70% are not learning because of a number of factors, including low-quality teachers. “To attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2030,” UNICEF noted that “Nigeria has to invest in the training of teachers.”

In Edo state, however, the story is quite different. For almost half a decade, the state government has, as a deliberate policy, invested in upskilling and providing teachers in state-owned schools with modern tools relevant to their jobs. This it has done to enable them “educate a 21 Century relevant workforce,” according to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Using a combination of strategies including Teacher Professional Development (TPD) training, daily quality assurance and mentorship programmes and provision of technical support, teachers in Edo state hone their skills throughout the academic calendar year and deliver lessons that resonate with their pupils.

A new TPD model

As schools opened their doors for the 2022/23 academic session on 12, September, 32,000 more junior secondary school students were incorporated into the EdoBEST programme (a revolutionary reform programme introduced by Governor Godwin Obasek). This was possible because 1,446 more teachers and school leaders had completed the EdoBEST Induction Training.

Drawn from the 18 local government areas, this group of educators joined over 16,000 others who have been part of the same capacity building exercise in the last four years.

It is generally agreed, among teachers who have undergone the training and stakeholders who know about its modules, that the EdoBEST Induction Training is the single distinguishing factor that has given impetus to education in Edo state in the past four years.

The 10-day hands-on training serves at least three distinct purposes: It introduces teachers to technology that catalyses their work, opens their eyes to proven techniques relevant to modern classroom and pupil management, and exposes them to new methods of school management and administration.

When teachers complete the modules they are immediately able to implement the full breadth of the EdoBEST reform programme in their schools because they are empowered, not just with skills, but also with gadgets and equipment to implement changes.

“The training was simply phenomenal,” Deborah Oshoke, a first-time teacher transitioning from being a regular teacher to one who uses digital gadgets for teaching, said at the recently concluded training in Benin City. “One of the major things I learnt here is the use of technology. I now know how to use the teacher-tablet and teaching-guidelines to teach,” she said.

Midway into the training, Osawese Benjamin, principal of Obe Junior Secondary School in Orhionmwon local government area said, “I was excited about coming for the training programme, as some of the primary school teachers in Obe had told us about it. Since this programme started, we have experienced a lot of things. We have been taught several techniques to keep children in line without the use of corporal punishment. We also know how to manage our teachers better.”

Examined in detail, the modules of the EdoBEST Induction Training present a kaleidoscope of concentric circles.

From the minute details involved in introducing teachers and headteachers to the main activities and procedures that define EdoBEST on a daily basis to more complex issues like headteacher-community relations, child protection and motivation, all issues relevant to running a successful school system are covered.

Teachers are taught how to mark attendance electronically, how to enter examination scores into the centralised EdoBEST database, how to register new pupils into the database, how to motivate children using modern proven techniques, how to identify and help slower learners, how to identify and assist children facing problems at home, how to impart lessons without coercion, how to deliver impactful lessons using technology, how to get pupils attention and motivate them, among other critical subjects.

The 10-day training is however a tip of the iceberg as the EdoBEST teacher development programme runs deeper.

Blending quality assurance with mentorship

On August 23, over 80 quality assurance officers from Edo SUBEB’s ecosystem gathered at the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy for a professional development exercise put together by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Edo SUBEB and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

This group delved deep into the field of e-quality assurance and how their processes can be better handled using specialised internet-based applications.

Together with their colleagues across the state, Quality Assurance Officers in Edo state’s basic education system have two major responsibilities: Ensure that teachers and headteachers adhere to the laid down rules and procedures of the EdoBEST programme and mentor teachers by continuously supporting them to achieve their career and professional development goals.

Every day, Quality Assurance Officers within Edo SUBEB visit schools in towns, villages, and hard-to-reach areas to ensure that pupils are being given the right education and teachers are doing their jobs seamlessly.

“As a Quality Assurance Officer, it is my responsibility to go into the school unannounced to monitor the system. My objective is to ensure that no one deviates from the established standards. This is to ensure that quality education is being delivered to pupils irrespective of where their schools are located,” says Gladys Oseyi, a Quality Assurance Officer with Edo SUBEB.

Interestingly, this method has delivered impressive results. Teachers have been empowered through the process as it serves as a medium for daily data collection and continuous school improvement.

“We have come to see the quality assurance officers as collaborators on our road to success,” Catherine Orole Principal, Niger College noted. “They come in, discuss with us, share new insights with us and generally ask us how things are going with a view of helping us”

A part of Edo’s strategy of prioritising teachers’ professional development as a means to improve learning outcomes is the use of technology.

Driving education through technology

As an Ed-Tech solution designed to address the gap in teaching, the EdoBEST programme leverages technology. With the world going digital, teachers and school leaders are trained in digital skills to ensure they are conversant with the technology employed by the programme for optimal basic education service delivery.

Each teacher is supported on a daily basis through technology. Tools relevant to data gathering and information dissemination are at the disposal of every teacher and headteacher.

Through these gadgets teachers receive mentorship, instructional materials and guides and advisory to help them do their jobs better.

“The teacher-tablets that have been given to our teachers have generally made their jobs easier,” Comrade Bernard Ajobiewe, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Edo State Chapter said in an interview recently.

The method adopted by Edo state has largely worked as it has bred a more fit-for-purpose teacher workforce, the impact of which has been felt within and outside the school system. The biggest beneficiary is the hundreds of pupils who receive more impactful lessons now than in the past. The Nigerian federation stands to benefit from adopting an integrated approach to teacher professional development given the state of the country’s education indices.