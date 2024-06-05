World Environment Day: Tinubu calls for win-win transition to prosperous, clean economy future

On the special occasion of World Environment Day marked every June 5, President Bola Tinubu calls for earnest effort and action by citizens, stakeholders, institutions, and development partners to safeguard the environment and ensure a win-win transition to a prosperous and clean economy future for all.

The World Environment Day, established by the United Nations during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment in 1972, is an important moment for raising awareness on environmental matters.

The theme of this year’s occasion, ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’, is very significant, particularly for Nigeria, where the scourge of drought threatens parts of the country.

According to the projections of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, about 40 percent of our planet’s land is degraded, which directly impacts half of the world’s population.

The UN Convention to Combat Desertification also says the number and duration of droughts have increased by 29 percent since 2000 and that without urgent action, droughts may affect over three-quarters of the world’s population by 2050.

In his determined march towards Nigeria’s aspiration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, President Tinubu established the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, which he chairs, to oversee the nation’s climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, as well as green economy initiatives.

The President also approved the establishment of Nigeria’s first Green Industrial Zone, Evergreen City, which is poised to be the leading manufacturing hub in Africa for renewable energy technologies, green solutions, and climate-adaptation technologies.

The President restates his commitment to ensuring the planting of 25 million trees by 2030, not only to protect the environment but also to provide opportunities for Nigeria’s youths within the green economy value chain.

While calling for a more proactive approach to protect the land and ecosystem through afforestation, water conservation, and the cessation of indiscriminate felling of trees, President Tinubu emphasizes that to heal our world, we must begin by healing the land and its people

I’ll prioritise infrastructure development – Tinubu

Meanwhile,President Bola Tinubu says his administration will continue to prioritise infrastructure development in the coming months and years, as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also reiterated his commitment to deliver on promises made, empower the people, and build a nation that all citizens can be proud of.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway, from the Outer Southern Expressway to the Southern Parkway (otherwise called the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway), being the sixth project inaugurated in the FCT, to mark the first anniversary of his administration in office.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, described the commissioned road project as “more than just a road”, symbolising his administration’s determination to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas in the country and ensure that development wasn’t confined to the cities.

He added that there were more “strategic projects” to be unveiled in the FCT to address the evolving needs of residents and to lay the ground for a sustainable and progressive future.

“In the coming months and years, we will continue to prioritise infrastructural development as a cornerstone of our Renewed Hope Agenda. We remain committed to delivering on our promises, empowering our people, and building a nation that we can all be proud of.

“The extension of the ISEX represents more than just a road, it symbolises connectivity, accessibility, and opportunity. It signifies our unwavering determination to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, ensuring that development is not confined to city centres, but reaches every corner of our great nation. But let us not forget that this is just one of the many projects that have been completed across the FCT.

“There are still many more strategic projects in the pipeline, each designed to address the evolving needs of our Federal Capital, from upgrading existing infrastructure, initiating new projects, we are laying the ground for a more sustainable and prosperous future,” the President said.

Shettima also commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his team for their dedication and hard work to make the road project a reality, describing the minister as “one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation in this country”.

In his remarks, Wike stated that there were other projects equally completed in the first year of the administration, including the first phase of the rehabilitation of the National Assembly, the first phase of the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, and the rehabilitation and resurfacing of interconnecting roads across the FCT, totalling 170km.

He added that the ISEX project was awarded in January 2010, at the cost of N17bn, but was revised to N18bn in 2023, adding that the second phase had also been awarded by the previous administration to Messrs CGC Construction Limited at the sum of N91b, and would have “not less than 10 bridges”.

“The Executive Secretary has told you about the second phase, which is being handled by the CGC at the cost of not less than N91bn naira, which was awarded by the previous administration. Mr President, I can tell you that, that project is very key to changing the landscape of Abuja, if that project is completed, and it has not less than 10 bridges. I can assure you by the grace of God that we are going to complete that project and then we will invite you to come and inaugurate it”, he said.