Senate steps down N98.5bn FCT Supplementary Bill

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate at plenary on Wednesday stepped down a bill seeking to consolidate the magnitude and scope of the ongoing projects simultaneously within the FCT and across the six area councils in the territory.

The FCT Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2024 which was stepped down was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central)

In his lead debate, Bamidele noted that the total revenue proposed for the FCT is N98.5 billion resulting to a revised total FCT IRS 2024 statutory revenue appropriation to the sum of N348 billion.

He also said, “The summary of the 2024 city supplementary project proposal is as follows: Total revenue proposed, 98 billion 500 million Naira only and the total expenditure proposed is in the sum of 98 billion 500 million Naira only.”

Bamidele noted that the budget was essential to ensure the completion of the ongoing infrastructure projects in the FCT.

However, a specific breakdown of the funds was not presented to the Senators.

Senate increased and passed N1.28trn fct statutory budget.

Senator Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central) immediately raised concerns over the unavailability of a breakdown of the budget.

He therefore called for further clarifications to be made before subsequent passage for a 2nd reading.

“I would like to note that the supplementary budget presented before us here does not give us any clarification on the revenue proposed or the usage of the funds.

“We are given two generic headings, total revenue proposed N98.5 billion and total expenditure proposed N98.5 billion.

“I want to suggest that some further clarification should be required to enable this House to know exactly where the revenue was generated and also how the expenditure would be made, so that we could approve both the revenue and the expenditure.”

In the same vein, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) stressed that there would be no point debating a bill without a proper breakdown presented to the Senators.

He said, “I am not against this budget, but I feel when we are presenting budgets like this, we should do them in the right way, so that posterity will also join this fight.

“When we are presenting a budget, it is supposed to come with a profile or a breakdown of what the expenditure is, what is the source of the revenue, what is the performance of the previous budget, and then from there, we deliberate it.

“But if it is going to be committed to the committee level, then we are not supposed to debate it at a plenary.”

Responding to the observations, the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio said, “The leader of the Senate, you have heard this observation, there is nothing before us to debate.

“Therefore, I would put the question, those who are in support of this supplementary appropriation to be read for a second time, say aye, those against say nay.”

Majority of the Senators were however against the second reading of the bill calling for a detailed breakdown before swinging into the next action of reading the bill for a second time.

This subsequently let to a brief rowdy session.

In trying to calm the tension in the chamber, Senator Bamidele called for the bill to be temporarily stepped down pending when copies were made available for all Senators present.

He said, “Without any reservation, I agree with the observation made by distinguished Senators Sani Musa and of course through the voice vote of our colleagues.

“It is our tradition in Parliament that when a money bill is presented the agency that is bringing it through the relevant committee would attach the breakdown of the proposed budget estimates.

“I think it’s important that we do the proper thing, so what i will suggest is that for the details of the breakdown to be presented, the chairman should be allowed to go and make photocopies so that every senator here will have a copy of this.”

The bill was immediately stepped down until a detailed breakdown will be