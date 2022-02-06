World Cancer Day: Nigeria cancer society calls for establishment for more cancer centres.

Bauchi state chapter of the Nigeria Cancer Society has called on governments to increase the number of cancer care centres in their state where patients can be diagnosed early and put on treatment .

The chairperson in the state , Dr Habiba Ismail made the call when speaking with our correspondent in an exclusive interview on this year’s World Cancer Day

Dr Ismail who is also a consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology said that there is need for more functional radiotherapy machines, adding that in the entire North, only one machine at the National Hospital Abuja that we depend on .

According to her, “we do send women with stage one cervical cancer but before they can assess therapy, the disease must have advanced to stage two”.

The consultant said the key to cancer prevention is awareness,“people must have knowledge about cancer to be able to take informed decision. Therapy is expense beyond the reach of the vulnerable, women talk should about cancers in their gatherings”.

Dr Ismail also appealed to mothers to protect their daughters with HPV vaccine against cervical cancer in the state .

According to her , cervical cancer is top on the list of cancers among women followed by breast cancer and prostate for the male population in Bauchi state.

She explained that the vaccine for girls aged between nine and 26 years will help to reduce morbidity and mortality associated to it.

The expert added, “unlike HIV, HPV has a vaccine that is given in three doses to girls who are not sexually active.

“Although the vaccine costs N45,000 for three doses, it is life saving. I enjoin mothers to invest in the lives of their daughters.”

She said that one in 10 patients is diagnosed with cervical cancer, adding that human papaloma virus which is the cause of cervical cancer, is sexually transmissible.

According to her, “in this part of the country our girls are exposed to sex at an early age because they are married off early and they are exposes to cellular changes that usually goes unnoticed, also polygamy increase risk of cervical cancer.”

For those who are already sexually active, she said that they should expose themselves to regular screening at least after three years.